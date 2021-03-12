The National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, has revealed that funds given to the immediate past service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari for arms purchase cannot be traced.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa on Friday morning, the NSA said neither the money approved by Buhari for arms purchase nor arms was met on ground when the new service chiefs assumed office.

Asked why the government is foot-dragging on fight against banditry, Monguno said the president had done his best by approving huge amount of money for arm purchase but the equipment was not forthcoming.

“Now that he (President Buhari) has brought new people (service chiefs), hopely they will device some ways… I’m not saying the former service chiefs: Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar – diverted the money, but the money is missing. We don’t know how, and nobody knows for now,” he said.

Asked whether the matter is being investigated to trace the funds or the military hardwares, the NSA said the president would investigate the matter.

“The President will surely probe this matter. As we speak, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum too is also wondering where all the money went. I can assure you the president takes issues of this nature seriously. “The President will surely probe this matter. As we speak, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum too is also wondering where all the money went. I can assure you the president takes issues of this nature seriously. “The fact is that preliminary investigation showed the funds are missing and the equipment is nowhere to be found. When the new service chiefs assumed office, they also said they did see anything on ground,” said the NSA.

Like this: Like Loading...