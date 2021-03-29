Breaking NewsInternational News

George Floyd’s family demands justice as murder trial begins

By
0
Floyd
Views: Visits 16

George Floyd must receive justice, his family said ahead of opening arguments on Monday, 29 March, in the trial of the white police officer accused of killing the black man, whose agonising death ignited protests against racism and police brutality across the United States and around the world.

“I have a big hole right now in my heart. It can’t be patched up, I need justice for George. We need a conviction,” Floyd’s brother Philonise said,

Derek Chauvin, a veteran of the Minneapolis police department, faces murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the May 25, 2020 death of the 46-year-old Floyd.

Chauvin, 44, who was fired from the police force along with three other officers, could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge second-degree murder.

“I have faith that he will get convicted,” Philonise Floyd said Sunday.

The Minneapolis-based StarTribune newspaper called the trial “a defining moment in America’s racial history.”

Floyd’s cause of death is expected to be the central issue in the case, and a key piece of evidence is likely to be the bystander-filmed video of his death that went viral and triggered a summer of anti-racism protests.

Chauvin was seen in the video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Okorocha, Imo traditional ruler reportedly fight onboard Air Peace flight

Previous article

Africa: Global C’nity Urged to Support Africa’s Economic Recovery From Covid-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News