The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27m settlement with George Floyd’s family just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with his murder.

The NBC News states that the city council unanimously approved the settlement on Friday, 12 March, after adding the matter to its agenda for a closed session.

Floyd’s family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The lawsuit took issue with neck restraints and police policies and training, among other things. It sought compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd’s family members are scheduled to hold a news conference on the issue later today, the medium stated Friday.

Asked whether he would make an announcement about a settlement, Crump said, “all things are possible.”

“The city needs to exhibit responsible leadership in the face of the horrific tragedy that really was a watershed moment for America,” Crump said in an interview Friday.

The first former officer set to stand trial, Derek Chauvin, was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes on May 25, while a handcuffed Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe” and called out for his mother.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as third-degree murder. Jury selection is underway in his trial. Six of 12 jurors have been seated as of Friday morning.

The three other officers involved Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are expected to go to trial in August. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death.

Like this: Like Loading...