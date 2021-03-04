Ghana’s supreme court on Thursday, 4 March, upheld Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December presidential election, dismissing allegations of irregularities.

Opposition candidate, and former president, John Mahama filed a petition asking the court to annul the results of the elections and order a rerun because of alleged irregularities.

Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the December 7 vote with 51.59%, ahead of former president Mahama, who received 47.37%.

Mahama alleged that votes had been added to Akufo-Addo’s total in some polling stations, pushing him above the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. The court said his allegations were without merit.

The court ruled that Mr Akufo-Addo had obtained over 50% (51.295%) of total valid votes and that the electoral commission‘s corrections of the declared results did not significantly impact the outcome.

According to the court, the declaration of the results was therefore legal and represented the will of the people.

In delivering the judgement, the Supreme Court upheld the results of Ghana’s 2020 presidential election. The apex court argued that the petitioner failed to prove that the winner did not attain the constitutionally required threshold of more than 50 percent of the total votes cast.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the alleged errors affected the validity of the results,” said Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

This ruling means that President Akufo-Addo will continue with his second tenure as head of state.

Mr Mahama’s lawyers tried unsuccessfully to get Electoral Commission chairperson Jean Mensa to testify and be cross-examined during the hearing.

They had wanted to ask her questions relating to the alleged irregularities.

At least five people were killed in election-related violence, a rarity in a country that has a reputation as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies.

