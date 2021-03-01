Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, received the first jab of COVID19 vaccine on live television today March 1.

This comes after Ghana became the world’s first country to receive free coronavirus vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program.

A joint statement issued by UNICEF Ghana and WHO Ghana said that the shipment consisted of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca. The statement also read that it is a part of the first wave of vaccines headed to low and middle-income countries. The vaccines have been produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo had urged citizens of the West African state on Sunday, 28 February, to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of its nationwide inoculation campaign against the virus on Tuesday.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth, Akufo-Addo said in a nationwide address on Sunday night.

“Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men, he said.

Ghana has recorded 84,023 coronavirus cases and 607 deaths, with nearly 200 deaths in the past month alone, hit by a second wave of infections.

COVAX is a global initiative that seeks equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and immunisation, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and others.

