The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Wednesday approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the new Mai Tangle.

This development comes after weeks of agitation and violent protests that led to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in Gombe state, particularly the Billiri Kingdom.

A statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director-General (Press Affairs) of the Government House said:

“In exercise of the powers vested in him under the Gombe state Chieftaincy Law, 2020 and based on the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Tangale Chiefdom, the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the Mai Tangle.”

The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo conveyed the Governor’s approval and presented the appointment later to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri, on Wednesday.

According to Mr Jalo, the appointment of Malam Danladi Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the chairperson, Billiri Local Government Council, nine kingmakers of the Billiri Chiefdom, members of the traditional council and other functionaries.

It was, however, disclosed that the presentation of staff of office will be done in due course.

