Kirk Franklin has addressed the audio recording of him cursing out his estranged son, Kerrion Rashad, during a heated phone conversation.

The gospel singer took to Instagram late Saturday night, 14 March, and posted a video statement saying: ”Many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin. In May, he’ll be 33 and for many years, we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family.

”We’ve tried for many years through counselling, through therapy, to try to rectify this private family matter”.

Kerrion, who has been estranged from his family for years took to Instagram to blame his father for their broken relationship, he also released audio of an extremely heated argument between him and his father.

Kerrion wrote: ”This is why I’m done, no father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors.

Hanging up in my face, no apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this, I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this.

”No matter what people think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all, this recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify, I’m going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art.”

In the audio, Franklin could be heard yelling “I’ll put my foot in your ass” as Kerrion responds “I dare you.”

Franklin could later be heard yelling “I will break your neck nigga, don’t you ever disrespect me” at the end of the video.

Franklin went on to address the language he used during the altercation with his son.

”I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper. And I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize.”

