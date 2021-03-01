Mild tension, on Monday, rocked Bauchi State as a vehicle conveying ten members of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the convoy of the state governor, Bala Mohammed was involved in a road crash.

It was gathered that the Hilux Toyota van somersaulted twice after losing control due to lack of good visibility as a result of dust on the road which is currently being constructed.

Although the somersaulted vehicle was rescued by the combined effort of people in the convoy, Vanguard reports that one of the ten policemen involved in the accident was said to be unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bununu, the headquarters of Tafawa Balewa local government area, for medical attention.

Reports made available said the governor was on an inspection tour of projects awarded by his administration across the state and had visited Tafawa Balewa local government axis when the incident occurred.

As of press time, no loss of life had been confirmed.

Similarly, the Bauchi State Police Command is yet to release a statement concerning the development and the identity of the policeman who was left unconscious after the Hilux vehicle somersaulted is still unknown as of this time.

Updates later…

