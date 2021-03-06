Governor of Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed a 28-year-old man, Kalil Nur-Khalil as the Director, Investment Intelligence at the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

Until his appointment, Mr Nur-Khalil was the acting head of Investor Relations at the agency.

He also doubled as a Technical Adviser to the Executive Secretary of the agency, Umma Yusuf-Aboki.

Mr Nur-Khalil holds a Second-Class Upper bachelors’ degree in Economics and was the best graduating student with a 3.98/4.00 CGPA.

In the same vein, El-Rufai also inaugurated the Board of the investment promotion agency with his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe as the Chairperson.

This development comes a year after Mr El-Rufai had appointed the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the vice-chairman of the board.

During that ceremony, the governor stressed that the agency was established to compete with all emerging markets within and outside Nigeria.

According to Mr El-Rufai, KADIPA has been an important and successful vehicle in the investment drive of the state, helping to attract over $2.1 billion in actual and pledged investments since 2015.

The governor urged the board chair to double its efforts in making the state the topmost investment destination in Nigeria by improving its ease-of-doing-business ranking.

The Deputy Governor, on her part, assured the governor of the boards’ commitment to improving the record KADIPA holds, given the calibre of persons on the board.

