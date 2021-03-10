Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has dethroned the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the District Head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed for supporting bandits.

Zamfara, one of the states in the North-West region of Nigeria, in the last few years, has faced the harsh reality of banditry. Many residents have been killed, abducted for ransoms and displaced from their dwelling places.

Reacting to the development, the Arewa Consultative Forum lauded Governor Matawalle for sacking the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the District Head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed, over their alleged involvement in banditry in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, and made available to journalists in Kaduna.

The forum said they were particularly happy with the governor for taking the bold step in naming collaborators of banditry in the state.

The statement read:

“We are happy to note that the government of Zamfara has acted appropriately.

“A soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits. The deputy chief of staff to the Zamfara state governor who represented him at a press conference said the arrest followed information supplied by community-based intelligence.

“The governor has also approved the removal of Emir of Maru, Abubakar China and the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed for allegedly giving support for bandits responsible for hundreds of deaths.

“The Emir and the district head have been on suspension since June last year and were under investigation which found them guilty of the complaints from their subjects that they were collaborating with bandits and kidnappers.

“We of the ACF congratulate the Zamfara State government led by Bello Matawalle for these bold steps. We urge him to go ahead with the good work he is doing. The Almighty Allah who does not sleep will protect him. Nothing will happen to him.”

