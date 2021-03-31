Despite the uproar generated by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State‘s promise to give each of the artistes that performed at Burna Boy’s homecoming concert N10m each, the governor has gone ahead to redeem his pledge.

The concert which held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital was organised by the state to honour Burna Boy following his Grammy Award win.

During the concert, Wike said, “Those of you who have come to play, whatever you have agreed with the ministry of culture and tourism is not my business. All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I’m very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10 million each.”

The Commissioner, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, in a statement issued on Wednesday, revealed that the Governor’s pronouncement has been carried out.

“The Rivers State Government has made good its promise to give ten million naira to each of the performing artistes who participated in the Burna Boy Home Coming State Reception concert in Port Harcourt last Saturday.

“The payment has been carried out in strict adherence to the pronouncement of the Governor. The accounts of the beneficiaries have been credited as directed by the Governor, and as you know the Governor is a man of his word and he has redeemed his pledge,” the statement read.

