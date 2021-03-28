Governor Nyesom Wike has come under fire for gifting Damini Ogulu otherwise known as Burna Boy, and other musicians who performed at a homecoming party in Port Harcourt, N10 million each.

The governor of Rivers State had organized the homecoming party in honour of Burna Boy after he won an award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Burna Boy took home the Grammy Award for ‘Best Global Music Album’ with his 2020 project ‘Twice as Tall’, while Wizkid’s win came courtesy of his feature on Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which won the award for Best Video.

Governor Wike also gifted the artist a plot of land and reportedly promised to give him funds to start a building project.

Wike said: “Those of you who have come to play, whatever you have agreed with the ministry of culture and tourism is not my business.”

“All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I’m very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10million each,” he added to loud cheers from the audience.

However, Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to fault the governor’s action, saying teachers and pensioners in Rivers are dying of hunger due to unpaid salaries and pensions.

“Lmao Burna boy will come on Twitter to drag politicians, he’ll call them looters and all but see the hypocrite hailing Wike after receiving N10M. Teachers are being owed 5 years salary in the same Rivers State o,” @manlikelcey wrote on Twitter.

@scad_official tweeted, “What’s the economic justification of giving N10m to artists for say 10 to 15 minutes performance? I didn’t know Rivers state has so much money for frivolities. Gov Wike will step out tomorrow to criticise Buhari forgetting he’s part of the problem.”

“Burna Boy and d rest of d artistes who performed 4 his “Homecoming party” will collect N10M each 4rm Wike while ur father, mother, uncle, brother, or sister who is a teacher in Rivers state is being owed 5 years salary by d same Wike. Buhari will leave office May292023. Eye go clear,” @aproko_dawilcat wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...