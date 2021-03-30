The lifeless body of a 20-year-old girl, Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold, has been found in a gutter along the Presidential Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

In this regard, the Enugu state Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, to carry out a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Ms. Chiamaka’s death.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, states that her body was evacuated to the hospital, following information received in the early hours of Monday, March 29 by Police Operatives attached to New Haven Police Division.

According to the PPRO, the doctors on duty confirmed her dead while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The police spokesperson added that two (2) persons have been arrested and are being investigated to ascertain their culpability or otherwise, in the death of the young lady.

