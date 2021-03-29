A 26-year-old electrician identified as Humble Paul, has been electrocuted in an attempt to reconnect electricity cables which were disconnected.

It was gathered that officials of elecricity distribution company disconnected the power lines of somes residents in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State over non-payment of bills.

Some affected persons contacted the young man on Sunday evening, March 28, at Ede Ai-agbenu community in Okpoga to reconnect their wires for a misely sum of N400.

A resident of Ai-agbenu village who spoke with newsmen said power was restored while Paul was carrying out his duty on the top of the electric pole with his body resting on the wires. He was electrocuted and died instantly.

The resident added that the electrician climbed the electric pole without hand gloves or protective outfits.

Like this: Like Loading...