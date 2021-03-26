Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have launched a manhunt for a young man, identified as Chukwudi Chukwu.

Mr Chukwu is a native of Umumnakpi village, Egwu Achi community in Oji River, Enugu, and is reported to have killed his mother on Sunday, March 21.

It was gathered that after he killed her, he decapitated her, and buried her body in a shallow grave in their compound.

He fled after committing the crime and has not been seen since then.

Meanwhile, the police have exhumed the corpse of the deceased for further investigation and proper burial.

See graphic photos below

Like this: Like Loading...