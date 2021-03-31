The Street Journal, on Tuesday, reported that an attack by herdsmen on Igbo communities in Ebonyi State left an unconfirmed number of persons dead.

It was gathered that Fulani herdsmen invaded three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area on Monday night, March 30, 2021.

It was gathered that the assailants attacked Egedege, Obegu, Amazu communities, burnt vehicles, motorcycles and looted properties.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity told Tribune Online that 18 persons were hacked to death including a priest of the Methodist Church.

Another resident claimed 10 people were killed.

“We are mourning, we are in serious mourning since the late hours of Monday. Herdsmen invaded our communities and massacred our people. As we speak, 18 persons were slaughtered like animals. They macheted many of our people, burnt vehicles, motorcycles and looted our properties,” the resident said.

This newspaper also reported that the local government chairman, Hon. Sunday Eze, and the commissioner of police, Loveth Odah confirmed the report.

“The Commissioner of Police delegated a team of policemen for on-the-spot assessment because of peace talks going on in the town. So, the Commissioner of Police delegated them; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations and others went for an on-the-spot assessment to enable us to get the detail of the report. So, they are yet to come back,” said DSP Odah.

“We are still waiting for our men to come back to tell us their findings. I am already preparing a press release on the incident but their report will assist us in giving you detailed information about it,” she added.

Below are graphic photos from the scene of the attack

