Three young men have been hacked to death in a cult-related fight during a birthday party at Odoba Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to reports, a quarrel broke out during the birthday party organized by one of the youths in Odoba community on Saturday night, March 27.

An eyewitness said a young man who hailed from Obu Otukpa, a neighbouring community was hacked to death during the fight.

The death of the young man was said to have caused a reprisal from the Obu Otukpa community which led to the death of two others from Odoba.

It was gathered that one of the Odoba youths killed was preparing to bury his father on Thursday this week.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ogbadibo local government, Prince Samuel Onu, said that it was a cult-related issue.

“It has nothing to do with the communal crisis, it was a clash between rival groups. The incident happened at a birthday party last night (Saturday night) and we have directed that the corpses be buried immediately.” he said.

Meanwhile, the Och’Otukpa, H.R.H Chief Sunday Ekele and the Anawogene of Ai-Oono H.R.H Chief Raphael Agada immediately visited Odoba community on Sunday morning, March 28, to access the situation.

See more graphics photos below

Like this: Like Loading...