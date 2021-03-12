An unidentified gunman has reportedly shot a Senior Secondary School 3 female student in Ekiti State named Ayomide Adaranijo. She was shot on her stomach, breast and arm.

Adaranijo who is now receiving medical treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti was attacked on Wednesday evening at Basiri area of Ado Ekiti metropolis.

The victim’s mother, Omolayo Adaranijo, said they were waylaid at Basiri junction around 7.56pm by an arm-wielding man who suddenly alighted from a bike and opened fire on her daughter. She added that her 15-yr-old daughter immediately fell and blood began to ooz out from her stomach, arms and breast where the pellets pierced her.

She said: I have a small shop at NOVA junction at Basiri where I sell some wares. I had closed that day , it was around 7.56pm and we were looking for motorbike to take us to Ifesowapo, Better life, Basiri area where I live, when this man just alighted from Okada and shot my daughter.

“The doctors and nurses on duty at the emergency section did a good job, if not, I had already presumed her death. They quickly worked on her and removed the pellets from her stomach, breast and arms

“If the younger children had not gone home that day maybe the issue could have been worse than that. I still couldn’t fathom why she should be the one to be shot, in the midst of about eight people at the scene.

“I came to Ado Ekiti from Ibadan less than two years ago after breaking up with her father. I don’t have crisis with anybody, so this still remains a mystery to me. My daughter is a very gentle and studious person, she doesn’t engage in discussion with people let alone hurting them. I want this matter investigated thoroughly, so that the perpetrator can be brought to justice”.

The mother of four said the family has spent over N150,000 borrowed from people to pay for the bills incurred on her operation while still indebted to the hospital.

Adaranijo told The Nation that the operation and post-surgery treatments would cost N500,000 to keep Ayomide on her feet, which she said couldn’t be afforded due to poor economic situation as she only caters for four children without support.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying investigations would unveil the mystery behind the shooting.

