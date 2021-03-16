Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the priest in charge of St. John’s Catholic Church, Obinomba in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the priest simply identified as Rev. Fr. Harrison, was kidnapped at about 8 p.m. on Monday as he was passing through a bad spot in Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The priest was said to be returning to his base from Warri in his Highlander Jeep.

The kidnappers, according to witnesses, shot sporadically into the air to prevent resistance and scare away passers-by at the scene of the operation.

It was learned that the abductors abandoned the cleric’s car at the scene of the incident as they whisked him away.

Speaking with journalists in the area, a member of the local vigilante group said that even though they heard terrifying gunshots by the kidnappers, there was no way they could combat the hoodlums with their ‘shoot and run’ guns.

A vigilante said, “It looked like they came to fight a war.”

“We have so far picked about 15 shells which are bullets from their AK-47 gun.”

Also, policemen from Abraka Division later raced to the scene of the incident, to possibly strategize on a rescue mission for the abducted cleric.

Until this moment, the Delta State Police Command is yet to issue a statement in reaction to the development.

