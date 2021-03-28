Some unknown gunmen have abducted three passengers, including a Seriki Hausa’s brother, in Osu town, along Ife/Ilesha expressway in Osun State.

While the identities of the other two captives have not been established, the brother of the Seriki Hausa of Iyere town was identified as Usman.

The victims were said to have been taken to a forest in Osu after their vehicle was intercepted by the gunmen.

It was gathered that efforts by a combined team of police and members of Hunters Group of Nigeria in Osun State to rescue the victims have not yielded the desired result.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, the Seriki Hausa of Iyere Community, Haruna Tanko, confirmed the abduction of his brother, saying he did not know the other two victims.

“It is true that my brother, Usman was abducted by gunmen. They demanded ransom, but we have not been able to raise the money.

“They have not released him. I don’t have the identities of others abducted. Policemen are still searching for them,” Tanko said.

Similarly, Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, confirmed the incident, saying the incident was reported to the command on Friday.

Opalola said, “The matter was reported to the police in Osu Division on Friday by one Tanko Haruna, said to be Seriki Hausa of Iyere community. He said someone called him on the telephone that his brother, Usman and two others had been abducted.”

