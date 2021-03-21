Again, gunmen, on Sunday, attacked a police station in Mgbakwu in the Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, carting away arms and ammunition.

The incident on Sunday brings to four, the number of police stations attacked by gunmen within a week in the state.

The Street Journal, last week, report that several police stations in the state came under attacks, a development that led to the death of no fewer than six policemen, four naval officers, two prison warders.

Confirming Sunday’s attack, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the hoodlums were repelled by cops on duty.

He warned the hoodlums to stay away from the state, stressing that the state police command had everything under control.

A statement by the PPRO read in part:

“The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas has assured the people of the state that the command is not deterred by the criminal actions of some unscrupulous individuals and groups in the state hell-bent on fomenting and unleashing violence and mayhem in the state.

“He reiterates that the command will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate of ensuring that peace, safety, and order reign supreme in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“The CP stated this on the backdrop of the unwarranted attack by some armed hoodlums on Mgbakwu Police Outpost, Awka North LGA, in the early morning hours of 21st March 2021.

“The hoodlums armed with guns and dangerous weapons had attempted to burn down the station but were successfully repelled by the police personnel on duty.

“The CP warns the criminals not to test any further the resolve and ability of the police and other security agencies in the state to apprehend and bring them to justice.”

