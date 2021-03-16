Gunmen, who killed six members of a family residing in a Fulani settlement near Wasinmi, along Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Osun State on Saturday, were asked for money before they were shot dead, new information has revealed.

According to Punch, the gunmen called out the head of the family simply known as Samu, from a mosque, where he was praying, and asked him to kneel beside his two wives and three grandchildren and asked for money before killing the victims.

His son, Yahaya Samu, said he fled when the settlement came under attack. He said the attackers came on two motorcycles and got to the settlement around 10pm. According to him, there are many households in the settlement located about five kilometres off the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, but wondered why the family was the target of the assailants.

“They came and started searching huts in the settlement. They didn’t enter some of the huts. They brought out the two wives of the deceased and three of his grandchildren. They asked for Alhaji and they led those already brought out to where my father was. He was inside the mosque and they called him out. They asked him, his two wives, three grandchildren and one other resident to kneel down.

“They asked my father for money and he told them he didn’t have money. My father also told them that he didn’t keep money at home and that whenever he needed money, he would sell his cow. They told him and the others to stand up and go and as he stood up, he was shot. The victims were shot at close range. I was in hiding while all that was happening. Two of my father’s grandchildren killed are my children.”

Recounting his account of the incidence, the immediate past Chairman of the Irewole Local Government Area, Remi Abbas, said he got a distress call about the attack in the early hours of Sunday and he led a team to the scene.

“By the time we got there, six people who were shot had died. The seventh person was not dead and we evacuated him to a hospital for treatment. He is being treated now. Many of the residents of the settlement fled into the bush when the gunmen arrived. We are still looking for some of them. It is the first time such an incident would occur here.

“The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, Olawale Olokode, has appealed to the people of the state, particularly residents of Ikire and its environs, not to panic but collaborate with the police by giving timely information that will assist in arresting the culprits. He reassured them of the commitment of the police to their safety as adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall future occurrences of such an incident.

The state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said all the deceased were members of the same family.

“The attack on a family at a settlement on the outskirts of Wasinmi village, Ikire, Osun State, is not connected to any clash between farmers and herders as being speculated in some sections of the media.

