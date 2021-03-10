Gunmen have kidnapped three sisters in Eteh-Okofi community, KotonKarffe Local Government Area of Kogi State after they ambushed them unawares.

It was learned that the gunmen invaded the residence in the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, when the sisters were sleeping, woke them up and whisked them away at gunpoint.

A member of the family, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the kidnappers have already demanded N100m ransom in exchange for the freedom of the three sisters.

The family source said, “You know, the three of them were sleeping in one room. It was a strange sound that one of the brothers heard and decided to open the door to find out what was happening. They started shooting into the air and by then, they already held the sisters.”

He added that the kidnappers have made contact with the family and they demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom.

“Actually, contact was established this afternoon, just at about 30 minutes ago. They were demanding for N100 million ransom, but negotiation is still ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the development has been confirmed by the Chairman of Kogi-Koton Karfe Council, Isah Abdulkarim, however, said he was yet to get details about the kidnap incident.

