Two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus in Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State were, on Sunday night, reportedly kidnapped.

The students, identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, are of the departments of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics respectively.

They were reported to have been abducted in front of their hostel on Sunday night at Olowu area of Ayetoro. The abductors linked up with the relatives of the victims through their (students’) phones and are demanding for N50m ransom.

“The kidnappers have not spoken with the families. It was the students that spoke and echoed the demands. We don’t know whether they are Yoruba or Fulani because the families have not heard directly from the abductors,” a source said.

Following this abduction, the Yewa North Patriotic Forum has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to direct the Commissioner of Police to relocate to Yewa-North over the issue of insecurity. The group said that Yewa local government had been battling with herders and farmers’ crisis that had reportedly claimed many lives in the last few months.

President of the group, Sanni Omobolaji, in a statement issued on Monday over the kidnapping noted that Ayetoro area has not been enjoying proper policing.

Also, the state chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Mr. Adeyemi Samson, begged Governor Abiodun to ensure security of students in Ogun West. Samson also said that if the area is searched effectively, the culprits might still be apprehended and the students released safely.

Meanwhile, earlier today, two bankers with Polaris and WEMA bank respectively, were kidnapped this morning on their way to work from Ibadan to Ijebu Ode.

Earlier this month, March 8th to be precise, gunmen who abducted Ikorodu-born business mogul, Alhaji Lookman Onabanjo, more popularly known as Bugon demanded the sum of N100m ransom.Onabanjo was kidnapped by an 8-man gang armed with AK-47 rifle and one submachine gun at Agbowa area of Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on Monday, March 8. He was kidnapped alongside his driver and three others, while on their way to his farm in Ota, Ogun State. The businessman owns companies among which is Bugon Oil and Gas, Bugon Autoland and Bugon Farms.

