Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, killed one David James, an 18-year-old JSS2 student of Elisto Private School in Barakin’Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in Dorowa Babuje community at about 7:52 pm when the teenager went out to defecate in a bush behind his compound

According to reports, the gunmen were lurking within the vicinity when they shot him at a close range several times before they fled.

Left to mourn the teenager are his parents, Mr. Solomon James, 68, and his wife, Rose James, 60.

According to Solomon, his son was a pillar to the family as he combined working at a mining site with schooling to cater for his family and studies.

Speaking with Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, of the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria-ECCVN, he said, “We have been visited with a very big loss of my son, David James, who was 18 and a secondary student of JS 2 at Elisto Private School, Barkin Ladi. He was largely our human strength in terms of provisions for survival through Tin mining the lad was engaged in while schooling,”

“My son was on a particular medication that made him go defecate frequently. He was pressed again and went out as usual since we don’t have the means to have an indoor restroom, it was there his precious life was terminated by the killers.”

“On hearing his cry, we rushed to the scene and carried him to the nearby hospital before he gave up. While conveying him to the hospital he said he knew those who shot at him and can identify them not knowing that he would give up in a short while,” he added.

Following the incident, a leader of the community, Elder John Choji, called on the security agencies and government to come to the aid of the community.

Choji added that the community has been under siege of gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen for quite some time.

