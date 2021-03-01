A police station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, in the early hours of Monday, came under attack by unknown gunmen.

While details of the attack still remain sketchy, this incident is the latest to have taken place in the southern part of Nigeria.

Confirming the report on Monday, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, said a part of the Essien Udim police station and some old vehicles, which were parked as exhibits at the station, were set on fire by the gunmen.

According to Mr MacDon, the commissioner of police in the state visited the scene of the attack and has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Premium Times reports that Essien Udim has been notorious for cult-related killings and violence and barely a week ago, two police officers were killed in the local government area when suspected cultists attacked a police checkpoint in the area.

Just last week, The Street Journal had reported how four police officers were gunned down by unknown gunmen in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, described the incident as very bitter and ugly.

She said:

“The killers would not have a place to hide as the force would fish them out and serve justice on them,” she said.

“It is quite unfortunate. We feel really sad. The Command is in mourning over the death of the four officers who lost their lives.

“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits, no matter how far they run or hide. We must get them and that I can assure you.”

