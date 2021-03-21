Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old herbalist, Baoku Gbuyi, and a Bricklayer, Olamide Odulaja, 27, for allegedly killing a housewife Modupeola Folorunsho and her 4-year-old son, Peter for a money-making ritual purpose.

This development was contained in a statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the state police command.

DSP Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a report by the victim’s husband at the Ijebu Igbo division on February 14, 2021.

The complainant reported that his wife and his son went out the previous day and did not return, adding that efforts to locate her and the little boy ended in futility.

The statement read:

“Upon the report, a case of a missing person was incidental, and the DPO Ijebu Igbo division SP Kazeem Solotan detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the woman and her son

“The detectives there and then embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to the arrest of Olamide Odulaja at Ibadan.

“On interrogation, Olamide confessed that he and one herbalist abducted the victim and her son on the 13 of February 2021 and that the victim and her son were killed for money ritual at the house of the said herbalist. He stated further that, it was the herbalist who burnt the woman’s head which he used for him.

” Upon his confession, detectives went after the herbalist who resides at Araromi street Japara Ijebu Igbo.

“On getting to his resident, it was discovered that the herbalist has took to flight having heard about the arrest of Olamide. Subsequently, all the adjoining divisions were alerted to be on the lookout for the fleeing suspect. He was eventually traced to Kajola village, where he was arrested by the DPO Awa Ijebu with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes.

“On interrogation, the herbalist confessed that it was Olamide Odulaja who approached him for money-making ritual following which he asked him to bring a head of human being as one of the material to be used. He stated further that they both conspired to abduct the woman and her son and slaughter them for that purpose. He confessed further that he burnt the woman’s head with some other herb material which he gave to Olamide to use. When asked about the little boy, he said that his head and remains were dumped inside a pit latrine.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

