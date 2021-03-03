On Tuesday night, tension raged the Osogbo/Ibokun highway as some suspected herdsmen killed a traveller and abducted many passengers along the same route.

The incident, according to The Nation, occurred around 7:30 pm after Aje Bamidele village in Obokun Local Government Area, Osun State.

A villager who wanted his identity to be masked told the publication, “We heard several gunshots and we saw that vehicles plying the road were making U-turn.

“I got to know that they killed one traveller while they abducted others.”

Confirming the report, the Field Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, said:

“One person was killed by the gunmen while they abducted yet-to-be-known numbers of travellers.

“We saw pellets of AK-47 used at the scene of the crime. We are still combing the forest to rescue those that were kidnapped.”

The attack came as over 50 passengers were reported to have been abducted by unknown gunmen along the Tegina-Minna road in the Rafi Local Government of Niger State.

The passengers, who were in three vehicles, were abducted by the gunmen who blocked the road at Kundu town, a few kilometres from Zungeru town.

According to Channels Television, the armed bandits also kidnapped an unknown number of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area, burning five cars and carting away valuables.

