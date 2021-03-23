Operatives of the Ondo State Security Agency also known as Amotekun have arrested over 100 Cows. The operatives also arrested nine herders attached to the cows.

According to reports, the animals and herders were arrested for violating grazing rules on the highway.

The arrest of the herders and the cattle was in compliance with the Ondo State government directives that the streets and forests be rid of unregistered herdsmen.

Confirming the arrest, Ondo State Commander of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said that the Cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary of Osun and Ondo States.

He said the operatives acted on a tip off, as they were alerted by a commercial Driver. He said, “The Cows were controlled to the headquarters of the security agency which is about 30 kilometres from the point they were intercepted. They were blocking the major road leading to the state capital.”

“We should take note that our men are in all the 18 Local Government Areas and we are on 24 hours patrol. We arrived the scene promptly after we were called. The culprits who sited us on arrival ran away and controlled the cows to follow them, but we were able to control them back,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...