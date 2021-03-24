The umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, says South-West governors, with their anti-herdsmen stance, are creating problem for the All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Bola Tinubu, and his 2023 presidential ambition, Punch is reporting.

Fulani herders in some parts of the country, particularly the South-West, have been known to trespass on farmlands of host farmers with their cattle thereby destroying farm produce worth millions of naira. Some herders have also been accused of raping women in host communities, kidnapping the rich and in some cases, killing host residents, amongst other unprintable crimes.

South West governors have come up with many proposed solutions including prohibition of open grazing, night grazing, under-age grazing, amongst others.

Similarly, Many leaders in Yorubaland including leader of socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have accused Tinubu of being afraid to speak on the herders crisis in other not to jeopardise his 2023 presidential ambition or offend President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the spokesman for the group, Saleh Alhassan, said, “I sympathise with him (Tinubu) because if he says more than what he is saying, they will say may be he is pushing for his presidential ambition. That is why he takes time before he even respond but I expected him to call all his political godsons —who are governors — that are causing this confusion to order.

“He should call them and say, ‘Hey, when I become president, I will solve this problem for us’ (and) not to create problem for him, for his ambition.”

When asked whether the farmers-herders crisis could affect the political ambition of Tinubu, Alhassan alleged, “When you have a group of people attacking citizens, does it translate to political love? When you have the supposed Amotekun joining militants to attack traders in Shasha (in Oyo State), burn their properties, does it give a good political value to whoever wants to get support from those people?”

He also said the crisis was being exaggerated to score political points, adding that the Fulani herders who are of the same ethnic stock as the President are not enjoying any special preference or benefits from the Buhari regime.

