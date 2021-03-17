Christians and Muslims this morning clashed in Ilorin, Kwara state capital today March 17 after the state government reopened 10 Christian schools which were initially shut down over hijab controversy.

The government-funded Christian schools had been shut down over a dispute in the usage of Hijab by Muslim students.

However a fight ensued today March 17, after the schools were reopened in line with the state government’s directive.

The fight started after Christian officials of Baptist School, disallowed girls in Hijab from gaining access into the school. This did not go down well with Muslim parents, leading to arguments and eventual clash.

The situation grew worse as angry Christian and Muslim faithful throw various objects including stones and plastic chairs at themselves.

The security operatives close to the school had to call for reinforcement to calm the situation. The operatives dispersed them with tear gas.

