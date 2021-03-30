Hoodlums, on Sunday morning, killed the 55-year-old wife of a Lord’s Chosen Church Pastor identified as Mrs Eunice Omaye Odoba in Otukpo area of Benue State.

Mrs Odoba, according to her younger brother, Adoba Mac was stabbed in the chest by her assailants.

It was gathered that the incident happened at her residence at Perfect Avenue in the Otukpo area of the state.

Before her death, Mrs Odoba had attended a meeting with her family members on the fateful Sunday and had to rush home to attend the Sunday service but was killed.

The mother of three whose husband is a pastor at Lord’s Chosen Church was said to be living alone when she met her death.

Her husband was said to have gone on a mission to Equitorial Guinea while the children, two boys and one girl were said to be staying outside Otukpo.

Narrating how the incident occurred to Nigerian Tribune, the deceased’s younger brother, Adoba Mac and cousin, Ude Adole, said that her corpse was discovered when the church members did not see her in the church and decided to check on her at home.

According to Mac, “We had a family meeting around 5:30 am yesterday and this my sister was at the meeting.

“When we finished the family meeting around 6:30 am yesterday (Sunday), she said she was rushing to go to church and I am the one who took her on my motorcycle and dropped her at a junction to her house and we parted.

“Only for me to receive a call from someone who was working around her house around 3:00 pm (the area is just being developed) that I should rush down to my sister’s house.

“On getting there I saw some of her church members, (she attended Lord’s Chosen Church) who I later learnt said that they did not see her in the church which is very unusual and they decided to check her at home.”

Mac further said, “I saw her lying down in the pool of her blood and discovered that she was stabbed at the topmost part of her breast.”

The brother explained that the deceased had three children, two males and a female, adding that while the only girl of the woman is a student of School of Nursing, Enugu, one of the male children is a youth corp member and the other a banker in Abuja.

Mac said that the husband left for a mission trip in Equatorial Guinea in February, this year.

It was gathered that men of Nigerian Police, Otukpo Division evacuated her remains and deposited it at the morgue.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

