Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, has said that a total of $2 million and N17 million was stolen when youths attacked his palace on October 21, 2020.

It would be recalled that the #EndSARS turned bloody after hoodlums hijacked the demonstration and subsequent incidences led to the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, a development that the army has continued to deny.

The hoodlums also took over the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, where they vandalised vehicles and carted away several artefacts.

Soldiers came to the rescue of the monarch who is in his seventies.

But the hoodlums went away with the staff of office commonly referred to as ‘Opa Ase’ and plundered the palace for two days.

Speaking on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos, Akiolu said he had avoided counting losses from the attack in public.

The monarch, while lamenting that Lagos suffered serious destruction, said those who attacked his palace were ignorant of the implication of what they did.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos to recover from the destruction, saying the state suffered from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest than any other states in the country.

Akiolu said:

“I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole $2 million and N17 million from my palace.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

Like this: Like Loading...