Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Blessing Jimoh, for allegedly killing her mother, Ijeoma Odo.

The suspect, who was paraded alongside other criminals, said she killed her mother with a cutlass after a Pastor said she was a witch.

It was gathered that the Pastor who gave the vision is currently on the run.

Blessing, who said she has four children, including a baby that is currently being nursed, allegedly committed the crime while they were working on a farm at Ile-Iluji area.

She claimed to be mentally unstable, adding that she didn’t know what came upon her when she committed the crime.

According to her, “It was something doing me that make me kill my mother. I am not happy with what I did.

“I cut her neck with a cutlass. It was a Pastor that said she was a witch and l went to beg her. My mother is from Enugu State. We have been looking for the Pastor but we have not seen him.”

The Ondo State Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said the suspect would soon be charged to court soon.

