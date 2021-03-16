Politician and businessman, Shina Peller, is bereaved as he just lost his sister, Bimbo Peller. Bimbo reportedly died in London.

Peller who is a House of Representative member, announced the passing on his Instagram page today, but he however did not mention the cause of her death.

”Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Almighty Allah be merciful to my beloved sister @bimbopeller who passed away in London. It is the will of Allah and I appreciate those who sympathize with us. I appeal that we pray for her soul instead of calling or messaging me. May Allah forgive her for all her sins and grant her eternal rest. Amin yarobi,” he wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...