Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested a 19-year-old boy identified as Ayuba Umar for allegedly stabbing his friend Mustapha Hassan, to death with a pair of scissors during a quarrel over a horse.

The police command spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi who paraded the suspect before newsmen on Monday, March 29 said the incident occurred on Friday, March 26 at Tudun Wuzirchi Quarters in Kano metropolis.

Hassan was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical doctor on duty.

Abdullahi said;

“On Friday 26th of this month around 10 o’clock in the evening, we received a sad report from Tudunwuzirchi Quarters, that a 19-year old boy, Ayuba Umar, while riding a horse had a quarrel with his friend, Mustapha Hassan.

“Mustapha was reported to have stabbed Ayuba’s horse with scissors. The angry Ayuba jumped down, snatched the scissors and stabbed Mustapha to death.

“We took Mustapha to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“The commissioner of police, CP Sama’ila Shua’aibu Dikko, has directed for the transfer of the case to the state CID for further investigation.

“The suspect will be prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction after thorough investigation.”

