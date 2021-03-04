One Kingsley Igwe, 35, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife whose name was given as Oyinye Obi in 3-3 area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the suspect, a native and resident of Nise, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife.

Though details of what led to the fracas still remain sketchy, the suspect inflicted several cuts on the deceased’s body.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said the victim’s corpse had been deposited at the morgue for an autopsy, adding that the knife used in perpetrating the act was recovered and registered as an exhibit.

Mohammed said:

“At about 4 am on Thursday, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station arrested one Kingsley Igwe, 35, of Nise in Awka South LGA but resident at Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“The police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex Hospital for medical attention but were certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“The victim’s corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, while the knife used in perpetrating the act was recovered and registered as exhibit.”

The spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation.

