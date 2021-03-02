Following news of David Adeleke more popularly known as Davido, appearing in public with another lady other than his well known fiancee, Chioma Rowland, the social media has been abuzz at what may have gone wrong between the multiple award winning singer and the mother of his first son, Ifeanyi.

But it has now been revealed that Chioma unable to stomach Davido’s philandering nature and his constant disrespect for her and her son, prompted her to dump him for good.

The journey to finally breaking up with him began last year when Davido welcomed a baby boy with his new baby mama, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco more popularly known as Larissa London, an Angolan born UK based makeup artist.

The birth of the baby was hush hush and wasn’t made public until months later. And only recently did Larissa reveal that she had the child on Mothers’ Day of 2020 which according to UK Mother’s day calendar is in March. So judging by her revelation and calculation, the baby boy named Dawson Noe would be clocking one year this March.



Davido and Larissa, 4th baby mama

However, Davido is yet to publicly acknowledge this.

This latest addition coupled with his other affairs was said to be the trigger for Chioma who has had to endure humiliations from him while also playing mother to his two children from his two other baby mamas. She reportedly ended it in October of 2020. But being the very reserved person she is, she didn’t make a song and dance of it and chose to keep it to herself and move on with her life.

And then a video of Davido holding hands last weekend with Atlanta based model, Mya Yafai, the ex girlfriend of American rapper, Young M.A. became viral. They were both seen in the video holding hands as they arrived for an event at the Caribbean island.

Following the release of the video, many came to the conclusion that Davido dumped Chioma for his new found flame. But the truth is that Chioma actually dumped Davido for her peace of mind and is already getting her groove back as she is looking at expanding her endorsement portfolios judging from the several meetings she has been holding with entrepreneurs.



Davido with Mya

Only last year, the singer had revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma affected their relationship. According to him, after the video for the single, ‘Assurance’, Chioma began to receive hate messages from people. This made Davido to stay off social media for about a month in a bid to ‘find’ himself.



Davido and Sophia Momodu, 1st baby mama



Davido and US based 2nd baby mama, Amanda

and their daughter, Hailey

