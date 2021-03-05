Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a resident identified as Adeyemi Abayomi of No 115, Itire Road, Surulere, for allegedly releasing his dog to maul a female police officer.

It gathered that the police operatives came to his residence to invite him to their station on Tuesday, March 2 and he released the dog which bit the policewoman, Inspector Atim Umoh.

According to a statement released by Ademuyiwa Adejobi, the incident occurred on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 at about 11:30 am when one madam Nneka Regina, of No 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere Division to complain against the criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at No 115 Itire Road, Surulere and threat to life.

Adejobi said the police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite the suspect before he released his dogs to attack them.’

The spokesperson added that the state Commissioner of Police, has ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State CID for investigation, and prosecution, while his dogs be picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.

He further ordered the police medical team of the command to monitor the treatment and health condition of the woman inspector who is recuperating.

