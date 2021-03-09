But some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped from their school hostel on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram fighters, were kept at the very spot and the blast killed at least 10 of the hostages, leaving many others with serious injuries.

In August 2016 – two years after Boko Haram abducted about 276 girls in Government Secondary School, Chibok Town, there were unverified claims that some of the abducted girls died in the custody of their abductors. The military denied the claims.

The deadly rocket attack in August 2016, was conducted by an Alpha fighter jet, a relatively cheap warplane supplied to Nigeria by a U.S. company, with a rocket launcher crudely welded onto it, Hinshaw and Parkinson said.

Based on military surveillance, the target was believed to be the main Boko Haram headquarters, hidden under the thick canopy of the forest. Instead the rocket strike left at least 10 of the Chibok schoolgirls dead or wounded.

The book, quoting the survivors, describes a scene of “blood everywhere” and victims with severe injuries, including one whose leg had to be amputated.

The authors said the dead schoolgirls were buried in unmarked mass graves, without any funeral.

Parkinson and Hinshaw stated that the rocket strike was largely ignored by the media and was not included in daily briefings for former United States President Barack Obama, despite videos of the dead students.

“On Twitter, where the conversation had long moved on, not a single celebrity expressed any sympathy for schoolgirls killed in an air campaign that had been fueled by the drones once encouraged into service by their tweets,” Parkinson and Hinshaw said in the book.