Following the death of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the Supreme Court has given an insight into his death.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Ngwuta who is one of the 20 judicial officers of the Apex court died in the early hours of March 7, 2021.

According to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, Justice Ngwuta died around 2.30 am on Sunday at the Intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja, after being ill for over a week.

“He felt sick and was admitted, in the last week, in the National Hospital, Abuja.

“But, before he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday, March 5 he tested negative to COVID-19 investigative test conducted on him.

“Hon. Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021.

“His remain has been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending the arrangement for his burial.

“May the late Hon. Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta rest in perfect peace and may God grant his family, the Judiciary and the apex court the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Supreme Court’s Chief Registrar said in a statement on Sunday.

The late Justice Ngwuta, who was appointed Supreme Court Justice on March 22, 2011, was born on March 30, 1951, in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local government of Ebonyi State.

He had his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), lle-Ife, Osun State in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian Law School in 1978.

