The heat wave being experienced in recent times in Nigeria has become very unbearable. There is literally no difference between day and night, the latter which should be cooler than during the day.

Air-conditioning is an unaffordable luxury for most people in Nigeria, so people generally rely on fans. Unfortunately, with the constant overnight power outage it means a challenging work-life balance for many who are sleep-deprived. They’re rarely well-rested enough to tackle a day in Nigeria’s busiest megalopolis.

According to experts, this is due to heat waves resulting from the emission of greenhouse gases.

The Meteorological Agency is therefore warning Nigerians to prepare for warmer days and nights. This preparedness will require smart adaptation strategies and participation in climate change resilient practices to cope with the damage caused.

Common effects of heat waves on humans are dehydration which can lead to unconsciousness or death, chickenpox , heat rash, and psychological stress.

In order to cope with the current climatic conditions, experts have advised for everyone should:

1. Drink more water to stay hydrated.

2. Keep a water bottle with us to remind us to take water.

3. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks during this time.

4. Reduce the consumption of foods high in protein (eg red meats) as they increase metabolic heat.

5. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables which are better options.

6. Monitor our blood pressure to make sure we are within the normal range.

7. Stay indoors (in our home or office) between noon and 3 pm each day as much as possible.

8. Take cold water baths before going to bed at night.

Health they say is wealth. It is therefore important to strive to comply with the above points because lives depends on it.

A living dog is better than a dead lion! Be wise! Take precautions, stay safe and be prayerful!