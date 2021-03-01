As Nigeria expects its first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has released guidelines on registering for Covid-19 vaccination.

Nigerians will have to register electronically to take a jab.

The agency announced this on Monday morning in a social media post and the steps include:

Step 1: Visit https://nphcda.gov.ng/

Step 2: Click on ” covid-19 vaccination e-registration”

In the Registration Form, you are to fill in; your full names, phone number, email address, date of birth, sex, the type of National ID you have, a residential address which states, the LGA of residence, ward of residence and preferred vaccination site.

You are also meant to select your preferred vaccination date and time slot, which ends with a photo update.

After doing the above steps, you will receive a message saying:

“Registration Completed! …Your Vaccination ID is…..

“Your data is successfully received.

“Thank you for taking the time to fill the form, you will receive an SMS and email shortly containing your unique number. and other instructions.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government’s T.E.A.C.H strategy, which combines indigenous (traditional) approaches with modern technologically enabled systems of vaccination, will leverage experiences gained during the polio immunization programs.

Like this: Like Loading...