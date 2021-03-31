Controversial former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and this is despite calling it evil.

In April 2020, the former minister had described the COVID-19 vaccine as an evil that would result in millions of deaths.

In May 2020, while more vaccine options were being developed for the coronavirus, the former minister had condemned the development in another post on his Twitter handle, adding that people were being turned into “guinea pigs”.

“WHO are set to begin Covid 19 vaccine trials in our country. EVIL! Not only have our people been turned into Guinea pigs to test Gates’ killer vaccine but our leaders are also passing a law which will make the use of that evil vaccine compulsory.What a mess! I weep for Nigeria,” he had written.

But on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode, while taking the shot, said he had to bow to sound logic and superior reasoning.

“This is thanks to my sister, the distinguished Senator Grace Bent, who convinced me to take it and who emphasised that we must set an example to others,” he tweeted.

“I also give thanks to my sister, Hon. Patricia Etteh, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is the Chairman of the National Hospital & who not only let me eat all HER lunch in her office before the exercise took place, but who also gave us a warm reception and guided us through the whole exercise.

“Her whole team and staff at the hospital were simply wonderful & very efficient & supportive & consequently the whole exercise was very pleasant. This is a clear case of ‘never say never’. If anyone had told me that I would take this vaccine up until one month ago, I would have said ‘no way’.

“I am glad that I changed my mind & did so because it has brought comfort to many around me who insisted that I must stay healthy & safe at all costs. I recommend the vaccine to others and I assure you that National Hospital in Abuja is a great place to take it. Covid is real & has killed many people, including dozens that I knew & loved, over the last one year. Let us fulfill all righteousness, follow the protocols, sanitise regularly, maintain social distancing, stay healthy.”

The former minister added that if former US President Donald Trump could “take the vaccine even after criticising and questioning it, then so can I”.

