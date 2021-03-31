A 12-year old girl allegedly abducted and raped by a 38-year old man, Alfred Chikere, has boldly told the Court that she was not raped, stating that she enjoyed the sex romp while it lasted for one month.

The incident happened at the Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Chikere was arraigned for allegedly eloping with the girl and defiling her.

Following the confession by the victim, the Presiding Magistrate, C.J Digwe, ordered the detention of the girl and remanded her in a home for agreeing to have sexual intercourse with Chikere.

The man, Chikere, was then slammed with two counts of abduction and defilement of a teenager and will be prosecuted under Section 361 of the Criminal Code of the Rivers State Laws. The offence, under the law, attracts several years of imprisonment if he is found guilty before the Court.

The Police, in their charge sheet, alleged that Alfred Chikere, 38, camped the 12-year old girl in his house for up to a month before the parents launched a search for her whereabouts.

The Prosecutor, ASP Omorujia, further told the Court that the man abducted the girl as a virgin and deflowered her through the one month he took her in captivity.

The Senior Magistrate, C.J Digwe, was shocked when the 12-year old girl said she consented to the sexual advances of Chikere because she “liked sex”.

However, the confession of the victim will not stop the prosecution of Chikere because the law considers the victim as a minor and will be protected by the State as the court has remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter till 20th April, 2021, for hearing, according to PM News Express

