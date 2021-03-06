Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State, has ruled out having any grudge against his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki by describing him as a brother and friend.

Oshimhole, who is a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this on Saturday as the duo met at the Centenary Birthday Thanksgiving of Msgr. Thomas Oleghe and 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Diocese of Auchi.

Oshiomhole and Obaseki exchanged pleasantries with an elbow-bump in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Similarly, Obaseki, in a statement released from his office, also said he has no personal grudge against his predecessor but only dislikes his style of politics.

The governor said, “I don’t have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart.”

On his part, Oshiomhole, who also spoke at the event praised Obaseki, describing him as his brother and friend.

Oshiomhole said, “Once the governor speaks, the matter ends. The governor knows that pensioners here might not be able to do much, that is why he said every other thing required to complete the hostel of the Catholic School of Nursing and Midwifery in Uzairue, his government will do.”

It would be recalled that prior to the September 19, 2020, guber elections in the state, both men were at loggerheads as Oshimhole wanted Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to lead the state, however, the people voted Obaseki.

