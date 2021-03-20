Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he made his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, the governor of the state.

As a lawyer, Wike was instrumental to retrieving Anaechi’s stolen mandate through the court, when Celestine Omehia presided over the affairs of the state. Wike also served as Amaechi’s Chief of Staff befor he became a minister.

Both men fell apart ahead of the 2015 election, with Ameachi defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Since then, Wike and Amaechi who is now the minister of transportation, have been at loggerheads.

Following the corruption allegation Wike made against his predecessor, Amaechi had recently said he won’t descend to exchanging words with the governor whom he described as his employee.

But in an interview with the BBC Pidgin service on Friday, Wike said it was not possible to be an employee of Amaechi whom he made governor.

“Amaechi and I were in the same party, and in politics, everybody has his own ambition. He had his ambition to be governor, and at the time, I didn’t. So, we fought and supported him to be governor,” Wike said.

“Now he’s in APC, and you don’t expect me as a PDP person to support what he does. I was the one God used to make Amaechi governor. I will even give you a tape from what he said in the church; that after God, I’m next. But when he was talking the other day, saying I was his staff, his employee, I said no problem.

“We all sat to make you governor, and I was the one who championed it. How do you call someone who made you governor an employee? When he became governor, he asked me; how are we going to run this government, and he offered me to be commissioner of finance, but I said no, let me be in the chief of staff office.

“That time I made him governor, I had power to choose. People know in this state. With his APC, did they even score 25 percent here during the 2015 and 2019 elections? His staff stopped him from winning Rivers for his presidential candidate? Stopped him from winning the governorship election for his candidate? Not even a senatorial seat?

“Well, we have passed that. He said over his dead body will I be governor, now I am looking for that dead body. I have been governor for eight years now. In 2015 when I won, they said PDP was in power, but I also won again in 2019 when APC was in power.”

Wike again accused his predecessor of mismanaging the state funds when he was governor. He alleged that Ameachi sold the state’s gas turbine for $308,000 and left his government with $208,000.

“See the monorail, just 1.5 kilometre, they said they spent N54 billion. I am not saying anybody is corrupt, but just see all these monies we have mentioned,” he said.

On the allegation that he may be defecting to the ruling party, APC, Wike said it isn’t possible.

“I have malaria that I am treating and you want me to go get cancer. APC? A party that has killed Nigeria. APC has stage four cancer and that is the stage the doctor says is hard to treat.”

