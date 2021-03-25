Tunde Abass, a Nigerian activist, has recounted his ordeal in the hands of police officers after he attempted to film an act of police harassment in Lagos.

Tunde was reportedly arrested on Sunday, March 21 by officers attached to Onipanu Division for filming them in operation.

In a video live-streamed on his Facebook account, a policeman was seen trying to harass a young man driving a wine-coloured car.

Tunde, in the video, kept shouting at the top of his voice, telling the police officers to stop harassing the driver as he had already provided all necessary documents.

“You’re trying to intimidate the guy. They’ve burst his tyres. They’ve burst the guy’s tyres. They’re trying to intimidate the guy,” he said.

Tunde who spoke through his counsel, Ayo Ademiluyi, said he was arrested, detained and denied food brought by his friends, adding that he was beaten “black and blue”.

His lawyer added:

“He was also detained with a mentally deformed detainee who made his midnight sleep a miserable one by kicking him in the sides.

“He was taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court, where the police officers who brought him from Onipanu Division were not successful in filing trumped-up charges against him after same was rejected by the counsel from the Department of Public Relations, who vetted the charges.”

According to the account, the police officers returned him to the cell at Onipanu Division before taking him to the Legal Department of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti and were still unsuccessful in getting a charge preferred against him.

“In frustration, they handed him over to Divisional Police Officer of Pedro Police Station who kept him in a dark and dingy solitary cell, where nobody will have access to him,” the lawyer said

However, Tunde has now regained his freedom and has taken to Twitter to thank Nigerians for their support.

