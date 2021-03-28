The team led by DCP Abba Kyari – a no-nonsense investigator – consists of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and other experienced, crack detectives with specialized competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis and other core areas of forensics.

According to statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, the team is expected to take over and consolidate on, on-going investigation into the incident.

