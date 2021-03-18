Imo senatorial tussle: High Court judge over rules Supreme Court judgement orders INEC to issue certificate of return to Ararume
A judge of the Federal High Court Abuja has created confusion in the judiciary by over ruling a Supreme Court judgement which affirmed Sir Frank Ibezim as the authentic Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.
Justice Taiwo today March 18, 2021 ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ignore the Supreme Court and issue Ifeanyi Ararume a Certificate of Return. Justice Taiwo, who described the application as “an attempt to arrest the judgment,” dismissed it for lacking in merit.
However, in a swift reaction to the judgement, Ibezim has now filed for Order of Stay of Execution at the Appeal Court.
Last month, Araraume had filed an order to set-aside a Court of Appeal judgement that sacked him as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Imo North Senatorial by-election that held on December 5, 2020.
The apex court, in two separate unanimous decisions by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Amina Augie, said it found no reason to dislodge the verdict of the Court of Appeal in Owerri, which declared Frank Ibezim as candidate of the APC for the poll
